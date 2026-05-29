Cardinals promote Crooks, Velázquez from Triple-A Memphis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals promoted catching prospect Jimmy Crooks and outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A on…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals promoted catching prospect Jimmy Crooks and outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A on Friday before beginning a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals optioned catcher Yohel Pozo and infielder Cesar Prieto to Triple-A.

In 39 games, the 24-year-old Crooks hit .262 with 29 RBIs. He has 13 homers. Crooks came up late last season and hit .133 in 15 games.

Adding Crooks gives the Cardinals three catchers. He joins Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés. Crooks will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Herrera.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol plans to give Crooks significant playing time.

“Crooks will have a decent amount of catching,” said Marmol. “He’s definitely here to play.”

Velázquez has played in 40 games with Memphis, hitting .232. He has hit seven homers and driven in 22 runs. He hit .357 with four homers in 15 spring training games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.