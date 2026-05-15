Switzerland beats defending champion the US in ice hockey worlds opener

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland started a quest for its first ice hockey world championship title by defeating the defending champion…

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland started a quest for its first ice hockey world championship title by defeating the defending champion United States 3-1 on Friday in a rematch of last year’s final.

Sven Andrighetto and Pius Suter led the Swiss with two-point games each and goaltender Leonardo Genoni made 19 saves in front of the roaring crowd in Zurich.

Suter knocked in a pass from Andrighetto from close range to give the hosts a 1-0 lead 2:03 in and Andrighetto added the second with 8:41 to go in the first period from a tight angle with Suter assisting.

Alex Steeves found the back of the net for the U.S. 8:45 into the final period, roofing the puck that bounced off the boards behind the goal.

Amid the ensuing U.S. pressure, Ken Jager deflected in a shot by Simon Knak from the blue line with 3:39 left.

After finishing runner-up the previous two years, host Switzerland hopes for more in front of the home supporters.

The Americans have only two men on the roster from last year, forwards Mason Lohrei and Isaac Howard, when they won their second world championship and first since 1933. They prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime in the final in Stockholm.

The U.S. next faces Britain, a newcomer to the top division, on Sunday.

Canada holds off Sweden

Earlier, Canada prevailed late in beating Sweden 5-3 to open the worlds.

John Tavares, Ryan O’Reilly, Dylan Holloway, Connor Brown and Dylan Cozens scored and goaltender Jet Greaves stopped 22 shots for Canada in Fribourg.

Tavares was the first player to score at the tournament by beating goaltender Magnus Hellberg on the first Canada shot on goal 2:21 into the game. O’Reilly buried a backhand shot with 4:00 to go in the first period for 2-0.

Sweden, last year’s bronze medalist, finally scored in the middle period.

Jacob Larsson netted from the left circle 8:21 in and Lucas Raymond leveled by wristing a shot past Greaves eight seconds into a power play midway through the frame.

Holloway restored the lead for Canada from the slot with 5:44 left and Mattias Ekholm made it 3-3 1:17 later with a one-timer from the point.

Brown scored 3:21 into the final period and Canada regain the lead for good. Cozens completed the victory with a deflected backhand.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles but last won the trophy three years ago.

The team hopes to rebound from fifth place last year and was boosted by the late addition of Sidney Crosby to the roster.

The 38-year-old Crosby decided to participate in the worlds for a second straight year and a fourth time overall after his Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round.

With 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini already named the Canada captain, Crosby became an alternate captain, replacing Tavares.

In the other two games, Finland beat Germany 3-1 in Zurich and Czechia topped Denmark 4-1 in Fribourg.

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