DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA games by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. By signing up before the opening tip, new players simply need to place a $5 qualifying wager on the action to unlock $100 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

With the Pistons taking on the Cavaliers in a pivotal playoff clash, this is the perfect opportunity for fans to claim this lucrative welcome offer and jumpstart their bankroll for the remainder of the postseason. New players can also place bets on the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $100 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the upcoming NBA slate, this welcome offer provides a structured path to build your balance. By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on the action, you can instantly unlock $100 in bonus bets. Unlike other offers that require your bet to win, this bonus is delivered immediately after placing your qualifying wager. Additionally, your first bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, the $100 reward is delivered instantly in the form of bonus bets. This structure allows you to systematically spread your wagers across multiple games or markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after exactly seven days, so you will want to deploy them while the schedule is still rolling.

Furthermore, these bonus bets offer excellent flexibility. If you want to look beyond the basketball court, you can also apply them to the NHL playoffs, daily MLB matchups, or even the PGA Championship.

How to Bet on the Friday NBA Matchups

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, there are two exciting NBA Postseason matchups approaching on the schedule. Here are the current lines:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -3.5 (-118) / DET +3.5 (-102) 209.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -5.5 (-110) / MIN +5.5 (-110) 218.5

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers The Cavaliers are 3.5-point home favorites, leaning on the offensive firepower of Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 26.2 points per game this postseason. Evan Mobley continues to anchor the interior with 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. On the other side, the Pistons are led by an absolutely dominant Cade Cunningham, who is putting up an incredible 30.0 points and 7.7 assists per game, but also turning the ball over at a historic rate. Despite entering as the underdog, Detroit has consistently pushed the pace and matched opponents efficiently throughout this playoff run.

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Out West, the Spurs hit the road to face the Timberwolves as 5.5-point favorites. San Antonio’s success is driven by the historic, two-way production of Victor Wembanyama, who is filling the stat sheet with 20.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and a staggering 4.2 blocks per game. The Spurs boast impressive perimeter depth to complement their star big man, with Stephon Castle (18.7 PPG, 6.1 APG) and De’Aaron Fox (18.6 PPG, 5.5 APG) initiating a highly efficient offense. The Timberwolves will need a major performance from Anthony Edwards, who is averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game, as they attempt to pull off the home upset.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this massive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to activate it. Just follow these easy, step-by-step instructions to get your account set up securely:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process by signing up as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to securely verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, fund it by making a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods to choose from. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup, or any other eligible event.

Once you place your qualifying $5 bet, DraftKings will instantly reward your account with $100 in bonus bets, in addition to any cash winnings from your original wager.