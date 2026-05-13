Cal Raleigh tried a full-uniform shower. The next night, his bat finally woke up

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh was desperate to shake things up while mired in the longest hitless streak in the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh was desperate to shake things up while mired in the longest hitless streak in the majors this season.

So on the advice of pitcher Logan Gilbert, Seattle’s star catcher showered in full uniform after Monday night’s game.

And on Tuesday night, things went his way for the first time all month as he snapped an 0-for-38 slump with two singles in a 10-2 rout of the Houston Astros.

“Logan gave me some good advice to wash off the bad mojo or juju from the baseball gods,” Raleigh said. “So yeah, it worked. He was right, so I got to give him credit where credit’s due.”

Raleigh’s hit in the seventh inning was his first since April 27. He was 0 for 2 with a walk Tuesday when he connected off Jayden Murray with one out in the inning.

Last year’s AL MVP runner-up raised his arms high above his head and smiled toward the dugout after he reached first base following the line drive to center field. Many in the Seattle dugout cheered after he got the hit.

But his first emotion wasn’t elation or even relief when he connected.

“I was kind of just like rolling my eyes because I knew everybody was going to be making a big deal about it,” Raleigh said with a laugh. “But yeah, it felt good to barrel one up.”

He scored on a double by Randy Arozarena that made it 8-2 and got plenty of high-fives and handshakes after returning to the dugout.

“We were all screaming for him and it was a lot of relief for sure and I know it felt good for Cal,” manager Dan Wilson said.

Despite his initial thought, Raleigh was glad to see his teammates so happy to see him end the slump.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was kind of at the point where… people are starting to (be) like: ‘Oh, like, it’s not good.’ But it was great to see everybody smile and have a good time with it.”

He said being able to laugh about his struggles with his teammates helped him deal with this adversity.

“We can make fun of it and we can do those things and guys can laugh at their own mistakes a little bit and keep it lighthearted around here and have fun,” he said. “And it’s ultimately when we’re playing our best.”

Raleigh added a second single with one out in the ninth.

“Those were both really well hit, really well struck, and the at-bats have been good,” Wilson said. “So I think he’s really found something and built on it and I look forward to seeing that as we go.”

Raleigh’s first single came an inning after he was shaken up when a foul tip by Christian Walker hit him between the legs.

He led the American League with a Seattle-record 60 home runs and 125 RBIs last season. But he’s batting just .166 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 40 games this year.

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