A.J. Ewing provides a boost in his MLB debut, leading the Mets to a 10-2 win over the Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — A.J. Ewing gave the Mets just the offensive jolt they were looking for throughout his impressive…

NEW YORK (AP) — A.J. Ewing gave the Mets just the offensive jolt they were looking for throughout his impressive major league debut, and Freddy Peralta pitched six effective innings Tuesday night in New York’s 10-2 victory over the sloppy Detroit Tigers.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez doubled in the fourth and scored on Carson Benge’s tiebreaking single, but was removed in the sixth after hitting a foul ball. Late in the game, the team announced Alvarez has a right knee injury and will undergo imaging Wednesday.

New York (16-25) is already missing three injured regulars: shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Jorge Polanco and center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

The latter’s absence is one reason the 21-year-old Ewing was called up Tuesday after only 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse and 58 games of experience above High-A ball.

The speedy Ewing laced an RBI triple in the seventh for his first career hit, becoming the first Mets player with a triple in his big league debut. He also walked three times, scored twice, drove in two runs, stole a base and flied out to the center-field warning track.

Peralta (3-3) gave up a leadoff homer to Dillon Dingler in the second and a sacrifice fly to Spencer Torkelson later in the inning that gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. But the right-hander worked out of trouble a couple of times and made a critical defensive play, cutting down Colt Keith at home plate to end the fifth after backing up a throw from the outfield that got past third base.

Peralta allowed seven hits in winning his second consecutive start after going 0-3 in the previous six. He struck out seven and walked one.

Jack Flaherty (0-4) threw 97 pitches in 3 2/3 innings for the Tigers, who are a major league-worst 7-17 on the road after losing for the sixth time in seven games overall. He permitted three runs and six hits.

Up next

Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.57 ERA) starts Wednesday night in his return from a five-game suspension for intentionally hitting Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox with a pitch during a 10-2 loss in which Valdez allowed a career-high 10 runs.

Mets RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 3.27) makes his 13th major league start, still looking for his first career win.

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