Brayden McNabb ejected after hit leaves Ducks’ Ryan Poehling wobbly in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anaheim center Ryan Poehling was helped off the ice after being checked hard into the boards…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anaheim center Ryan Poehling was helped off the ice after being checked hard into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb midway through the first period of the Ducks’ Game 5 loss Tuesday night.

McNabb, a first-pair D-man, received a five-minute major for interference and was sent to the dressing room with a game misconduct.

Anaheim announced Poehling would not return to the game because of an upper-body injury. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Ducks got a goal off the power play when rookie Beckett Sennecke scored off a rebound with 7:24 left in the period. That extended his goals streak to four games.

Poehling entered the game with four goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

McNabb slammed into Poehling with his shoulder. But the brunt of the hit caused the back of Poehling’s head to hit the glass. He went to the ice and tried to stand, but was wobbly and went back down. He was helped off the ice to the locker room.

Game 6 is Thursday night in Anaheim.

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