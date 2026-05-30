Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

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Gear up for a fantastic NBA playoff matchup tonight between the Spurs and Thunder for the right to advance to the NBA Finals with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







New Caesars customers can claim a highly lucrative special bonus: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers, with up to a $25 max bet per boost. Use this opportunity to double your profits on any Spurs-Thunder Game 7 wager tonight along with MLB wagers over the course of the weekend. Use the link here or below to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 30th, 2026

Offer Overview

The latest Caesars promo code unlocks an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Caesars customers. By placing a simple $1 qualifying wager, new users can activate the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome offer. It does stand to reason that this provides a fantastic way to maximize your potential payouts and find an edge against the consensus odds as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs during this NBA Postseason matchup.

Once that initial $1 bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens can be applied to your subsequent wagers, effectively doubling the winnings on your next ten bets. Whether you are laying the points with the favorite or hunting for a lucrative longshot, this promotion ensures that new Caesars users have plenty of boosted action for this highly anticipated playoff showdown.

Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Odds, Analysis via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Moneyline Spread Total San Antonio Spurs +126 +3 (-105) Over 213 (-115) Oklahoma City Thunder -150 -3 (-115) Under 213 (-105)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of May 30, 2026.

If you are planning to use your $25 maximum bet limit for the Caesars profit boost, understanding the base payouts is key to extracting maximum value. A $25 wager on the Thunder’s -150 moneyline would net you $16.67 in standard winnings. If you prefer to back the underdog, a $25 bet on the Spurs’ +126 moneyline yields $31.50 in profit. For a typical spread bet carrying standard -110 odds, a $25 stake results in $22.73 of profit. Applying your 100% profit boost token will instantly double these baseline winnings.

We put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, and evaluating both teams’ performance during this NBA Postseason reveals a clear narrative. The Spurs have been highly efficient, entering this matchup with a postseason Net Rate of 11.6, noticeably outpacing the Thunder’s Net Rate of 8.6. San Antonio also holds a significant statistical edge on the glass, securing a 52.8% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.7%. Based purely on these metrics, the Spurs have controlled possessions and the boards far more effectively, which could make them a highly appealing bet as an underdog.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this generous welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your ten 100% profit boosts ahead of tip-off:

Download the App: Search for and download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and safely set up your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to become eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Caesars’ secure and approved deposit methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse the NBA betting markets and place your first real-money cash wager of at least $1. Claim Your Boosts: Once your qualifying $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

With your profit boosts secured, you are fully equipped to double your winnings on your next ten wagers, making this high-stakes matchup between the Thunder and Spurs even more thrilling.