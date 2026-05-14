Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NHL Playoffs, PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 wager on MLB or any other sport. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start signing up.

The current promotion gives users a straightforward path to maximize value: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Wagers. This offer can be used for marquee matchups on Caesars Sportsbook, including the Chicago Cubs at the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as any MLB game this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

If you are a new Caesars customer, you can jump into the action with an exciting welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Wagers. To qualify, simply register for a new account and place a minimum $1 wager. Once that initial bet is placed, Caesars will credit your account with 10 100% profit tokens, effectively doubling your potential payouts on your next 10 bets.

This offer is perfectly timed for the current MLB schedule. You can apply your 10 100% profit tokens to high-profile matchups, such as the 30-win Atlanta Braves hosting the Chicago Cubs, or the West Coast showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. As long as you are a first-time user, this promotion gives you a fantastic opportunity to maximize your returns across the board.

Best Thursday Night MLB Matchups

Game Moneyline Spread Total Giants @ Dodgers SF +150 / LAD -178 SF +1.5 (-140) / LAD -1.5 (+118) O/U 8 (O -115 / U -105) Cubs @ Braves CHC +143 / ATL -170 CHC +1.5 (-145) / ATL -1.5 (+122) O/U 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Phillies @ Red Sox PHI -110 / BOS -110 PHI -1.5 (+158) / BOS +1.5 (-190) O/U 7 (O -115 / U -105)

Looking closely at the Dodgers-Giants matchup, Los Angeles shapes up as the statistically superior team. The Dodgers boast a robust .775 team OPS and a stellar 3.40 staff ERA. Conversely, the Giants have struggled at the plate with a .656 OPS and bring a higher 3.97 ERA to the mound, making Los Angeles a strong candidate for your profit boosts.

Similarly, in the Cubs-Braves showdown, Atlanta holds distinct statistical advantages. The Braves’ pitching staff maintains a lockdown 3.06 ERA compared to Chicago’s 3.86 ERA. On offense, Atlanta’s .787 OPS comfortably outperforms Chicago’s .749 mark, suggesting the home team is well-positioned to cash their -170 moneyline.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your 10 100% profit boosts is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first deposit using one of the secure payment methods available through Caesars. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB markets (or alternate options like the NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship) and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, Caesars will automatically credit your new account with 10 100% profit boost tokens, allowing you to double your winnings on your next 10 bets.