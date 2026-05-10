Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 Profit Boosts for the NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I’m always looking for a solid edge during the postseason, and today’s slate offers a perfect spot to build our bankrolls. As the NBA Playoffs heat up with a crucial matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on ABC, you can elevate your betting strategy by signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.

Designed specifically to give us a leg up ahead of the NBA games today, this welcome offer ensures that new Caesars customers can Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Whether you want to back the Knicks or the 76ers on the floor at Xfinity Mobile Arena this afternoon, this promotion provides incredible flexibility. I love that we can use it for today’s matchups, as well as any NBA game throughout this week’s round of the playoffs.

Details for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this exclusive promotion is incredibly straightforward for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their bankroll during the NBA postseason. To get in on the action, simply create a new account, enter our promo code, and place a qualifying wager of just $1. Once that initial bet is in, Caesars will reward you with an opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

The mechanics of the bonus are delivered in the form of ten 100% profit boost tokens, which is absolute music to a bettor’s ears. These tokens give us the freedom to significantly boost our payouts across the board without risking extra capital. Whether you want to use them to lay points with the Knicks on the road, ride with the 76ers on their home court, or spread your action across the rest of the NBA playoff slate, these boosts ensure that your next ten successful wagers will yield a much nicer pay day.

NBA Betting Lines on Sunday

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK -1.5 (-108) / PHI +1.5 (-112) NYK -119 / PHI -101 O/U 213.5 (O -106 / U -115) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 (-109) / MIN +4.5 (-110) SAS -186 / MIN +155 O/U 217.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Before applying your profit boost tokens, it always helps to understand standard payouts so we can find the real value. Let’s look at the math: a $25 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the San Antonio Spurs (-186), would yield $13.44 in profit. But if you’re eyeing a bigger payout and place that same $25 bet on the heaviest moneyline underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+155), it returns a $38.75 profit.

If you prefer to rely on your handicapping skills for a traditional spread bet with standard -110 odds, a winning $25 ticket results in $22.73. With the Caesars welcome offer, all of these potential profits get doubled for your next ten wagers!

If you are looking for a statistical edge to deploy your bonuses, I’ve dug into the NBA playoff stats, and New York appears to be a very strong target. The Knicks carry a commanding 18.4 Net Rating and pull down 55.5% of available rebounds (Tot REB%).

Conversely, the 76ers have struggled with a -8.4 Net Rating and a 46.1% Tot REB%. Similarly, the Spurs (14.8 Net Rating) maintain a massive statistical advantage over the Timberwolves (-2.7 Net Rating). Spotting mismatches like these gives us a clear path and a real chance to cash in when placing our boosted action today.

How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Claiming your bonus and getting in on the NBA postseason action is a quick and seamless process. There is nothing better than locking in a strategy before the morning line shifts. To ensure you successfully secure your ten (10) 100% profit boosts ahead of the Knicks vs. 76ers tip-off, simply follow these steps:

Register: Create and register a new account here by filling out the required standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to link the offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ supported, secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on New York, Philadelphia, or any other eligible matchup.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, the offer will activate. Caesars will then automatically credit your account with the ten 100% profit boosts, giving us the power to double our winnings on our next ten bets as the playoffs unfold.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.