Cadillac Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Blue Monster at Doral
Miami
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72
Third Round
|Cameron Young
|64-67-70—201
|-15
|Si Woo Kim
|70-68-69—207
|-9
|Kristoffer Reitan
|70-68-69—207
|-9
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-67-69—207
|-9
|Ben Griffin
|70-70-68—208
|-8
|Matthew McCarty
|69-70-69—208
|-8
|Nick Taylor
|66-70-72—208
|-8
|Akshay Bhatia
|70-72-67—209
|-7
|Alex Noren
|74-69-66—209
|-7
|Alex Smalley
|65-71-73—209
|-7
|Michael Kim
|74-71-65—210
|-6
|Rickie Fowler
|69-70-72—211
|-5
|Andrew Putnam
|68-71-72—211
|-5
|Jordan Spieth
|65-71-75—211
|-5
|Sepp Straka
|70-73-68—211
|-5
|Daniel Berger
|76-68-68—212
|-4
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|72-66-74—212
|-4
|Harry Hall
|71-69-72—212
|-4
|Brian Harman
|68-70-74—212
|-4
|Russell Henley
|72-70-70—212
|-4
|Kurt Kitayama
|76-64-72—212
|-4
|Aldrich Potgieter
|69-71-72—212
|-4
|Ryan Gerard
|72-72-69—213
|-3
|Lucas Glover
|72-70-71—213
|-3
|Chris Gotterup
|73-71-69—213
|-3
|Min Woo Lee
|70-72-71—213
|-3
|Denny McCarthy
|71-71-71—213
|-3
|Adam Scott
|76-71-66—213
|-3
|J.J. Spaun
|72-69-72—213
|-3
|Justin Thomas
|70-73-70—213
|-3
|Keegan Bradley
|72-73-69—214
|-2
|Pierceson Coody
|72-72-70—214
|-2
|Max Homa
|70-72-72—214
|-2
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-67-76—214
|-2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|74-71-69—214
|-2
|Gary Woodland
|68-69-77—214
|-2
|Brian Campbell
|70-73-72—215
|-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-70-75—215
|-1
|Ryan Fox
|72-71-72—215
|-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-71-74—215
|-1
|Sam Stevens
|71-71-73—215
|-1
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|74-66-75—215
|-1
|Sam Burns
|76-68-72—216
|E
|Ricky Castillo
|73-71-72—216
|E
|Corey Conners
|73-69-74—216
|E
|Jason Day
|77-70-69—216
|E
|Max Greyserman
|72-72-72—216
|E
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|75-68-73—216
|E
|Maverick McNealy
|71-74-71—216
|E
|Patrick Rodgers
|71-76-69—216
|E
|Matt Wallace
|74-71-71—216
|E
|Bud Cauley
|69-71-77—217
|+1
|Tom Hoge
|69-74-74—217
|+1
|Shane Lowry
|72-75-70—217
|+1
|Collin Morikawa
|75-72-70—217
|+1
|J.T. Poston
|71-68-78—217
|+1
|Jacob Bridgeman
|79-71-68—218
|+2
|Joel Dahmen
|75-73-70—218
|+2
|Harris English
|74-72-72—218
|+2
|Ryo Hisatsune
|72-77-69—218
|+2
|Viktor Hovland
|75-71-72—218
|+2
|Jordan L. Smith
|73-73-72—218
|+2
|Chandler Blanchet
|75-72-72—219
|+3
|Nicolas Echavarria
|67-73-79—219
|+3
|Sahith Theegala
|69-76-74—219
|+3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|75-70-74—219
|+3
|Sungjae Im
|70-77-73—220
|+4
|David Lipsky
|71-75-75—221
|+5
|Andrew Novak
|71-78-72—221
|+5
|Keith Mitchell
|74-72-76—222
|+6
|Justin Rose
|74-75-73—222
|+6
|Austin Smotherman
|77-69-76—222
|+6
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.