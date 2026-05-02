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Cadillac Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 2, 2026, 6:15 PM

Saturday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Third Round

Cameron Young 64-67-70—201 -15
Si Woo Kim 70-68-69—207 -9
Kristoffer Reitan 70-68-69—207 -9
Scottie Scheffler 71-67-69—207 -9
Ben Griffin 70-70-68—208 -8
Matthew McCarty 69-70-69—208 -8
Nick Taylor 66-70-72—208 -8
Akshay Bhatia 70-72-67—209 -7
Alex Noren 74-69-66—209 -7
Alex Smalley 65-71-73—209 -7
Michael Kim 74-71-65—210 -6
Rickie Fowler 69-70-72—211 -5
Andrew Putnam 68-71-72—211 -5
Jordan Spieth 65-71-75—211 -5
Sepp Straka 70-73-68—211 -5
Daniel Berger 76-68-68—212 -4
Alex Fitzpatrick 72-66-74—212 -4
Harry Hall 71-69-72—212 -4
Brian Harman 68-70-74—212 -4
Russell Henley 72-70-70—212 -4
Kurt Kitayama 76-64-72—212 -4
Aldrich Potgieter 69-71-72—212 -4
Ryan Gerard 72-72-69—213 -3
Lucas Glover 72-70-71—213 -3
Chris Gotterup 73-71-69—213 -3
Min Woo Lee 70-72-71—213 -3
Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213 -3
Adam Scott 76-71-66—213 -3
J.J. Spaun 72-69-72—213 -3
Justin Thomas 70-73-70—213 -3
Keegan Bradley 72-73-69—214 -2
Pierceson Coody 72-72-70—214 -2
Max Homa 70-72-72—214 -2
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-76—214 -2
Michael Thorbjornsen 74-71-69—214 -2
Gary Woodland 68-69-77—214 -2
Brian Campbell 70-73-72—215 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-75—215 -1
Ryan Fox 72-71-72—215 -1
Hideki Matsuyama 70-71-74—215 -1
Sam Stevens 71-71-73—215 -1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-66-75—215 -1
Sam Burns 76-68-72—216 E
Ricky Castillo 73-71-72—216 E
Corey Conners 73-69-74—216 E
Jason Day 77-70-69—216 E
Max Greyserman 72-72-72—216 E
Nicolai Hojgaard 75-68-73—216 E
Maverick McNealy 71-74-71—216 E
Patrick Rodgers 71-76-69—216 E
Matt Wallace 74-71-71—216 E
Bud Cauley 69-71-77—217 +1
Tom Hoge 69-74-74—217 +1
Shane Lowry 72-75-70—217 +1
Collin Morikawa 75-72-70—217 +1
J.T. Poston 71-68-78—217 +1
Jacob Bridgeman 79-71-68—218 +2
Joel Dahmen 75-73-70—218 +2
Harris English 74-72-72—218 +2
Ryo Hisatsune 72-77-69—218 +2
Viktor Hovland 75-71-72—218 +2
Jordan L. Smith 73-73-72—218 +2
Chandler Blanchet 75-72-72—219 +3
Nicolas Echavarria 67-73-79—219 +3
Sahith Theegala 69-76-74—219 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 75-70-74—219 +3
Sungjae Im 70-77-73—220 +4
David Lipsky 71-75-75—221 +5
Andrew Novak 71-78-72—221 +5
Keith Mitchell 74-72-76—222 +6
Justin Rose 74-75-73—222 +6
Austin Smotherman 77-69-76—222 +6

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