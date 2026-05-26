Mariners slug 4 homers in their 9-2 victory over the Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone each hit a two-run homer in a six-run third inning…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone each hit a two-run homer in a six-run third inning that sent the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Athletics on Monday night.

Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the third and a two-run homer in the ninth. J.P. Crawford also went deep for the Mariners, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place A’s in the AL West.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo pitched four scoreless innings before Bryce Miller (1-0) worked the final five.

Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 48 games, equaling the single-season club record Mark McGwire set in 1995. McGwire stretched the mark to 62 when he reached base safely in the first 14 games the following season.

Kurtz, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, tied Albert Pujols (2001) for the fifth-longest streak by a major league player 23 or younger.

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