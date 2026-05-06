Busch hits RBI single in 10th as Cubs beat Reds 3-2 for seventh straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch singled in the winning run in the 10th inning after hitting a tying homer in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch singled in the winning run in the 10th inning after hitting a tying homer in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight by rallying again to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Busch won it when his grounder up the middle leading off the 10th against Sam Moll (1-2) handcuffed shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Dansby Swanson scored from second, giving the Cubs their 17th win in 20 games. They’ve won 13 straight at home, their best streak at Wrigley Field since a 14-game run in 2008.

The Cubs scored two in the ninth on Monday to beat the Reds, who have lost a season-high five in a row.

Cincinnati closer Emilio Pagán is headed to the injured list after he crumpled to the ground and was carted off the field with a left hamstring injury in the ninth inning. The right-hander came in to start the inning and as he followed through on the first pitch he delivered to Nico Hoerner, Pagán hopped off the mound in pain and went to the ground, clutching his hamstring.

Jose Franco walked Hoerner before retiring Alex Bregman on a line drive to left. Ian Happ then walked, putting runners on first and second. But Franco got out of the jam unscathed.

JJ Bleday gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the first with a drive to right for his second homer in as many nights. Nathaniel Lowe chased Cubs starter Jameson Taillon in the sixth with a drive that made it 2-0. Andrew Abbott pitched shutout ball into the sixth, allowing four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Taillon gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Ryan Rolison (3-0) worked the 10th.

Bregman cut it to 2-1 with an RBI single in the seventh against Connor Phillips. Busch tied it in the eighth with a 427-foot drive to right-center against Tony Santillan.

Up next

RHP Brady Singer (2-2, 5.57 ERA) starts for Cincinnati and RHP Colin Rea (4-1, 4.41) pitches for Chicago.

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