All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Tampa Bay
|23
|12
|.657
|1½
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Toronto
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Boston
|15
|21
|.417
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|19
|.486
|—
|Detroit
|18
|19
|.486
|—
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|½
|Kansas City
|17
|19
|.472
|½
|Minnesota
|16
|20
|.444
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|18
|17
|.514
|—
|Seattle
|17
|20
|.459
|2
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|2
|Houston
|15
|22
|.405
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|23
|.378
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Miami
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|Philadelphia
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|Washington
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|New York
|13
|22
|.371
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|14
|.600
|2½
|Cincinnati
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Milwaukee
|18
|16
|.529
|5
|Pittsburgh
|19
|17
|.528
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|San Diego
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Arizona
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Colorado
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|San Francisco
|14
|22
|.389
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 5, Atlanta 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Boston 10, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1
Minnesota 11, Washington 3
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 9, Miami 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Corbin 1-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Gray 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 1, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Seattle 5, Atlanta 4
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1
Minnesota 11, Washington 3
Baltimore 9, Miami 7
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at San Francisco (Houser 0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-3), 9:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-2) at Arizona (Soroka 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
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