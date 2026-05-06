All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 25 11 .694 — Tampa Bay 23 12 .657…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 11 .694 — Tampa Bay 23 12 .657 1½ Baltimore 16 20 .444 9 Toronto 16 20 .444 9 Boston 15 21 .417 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 19 .486 — Detroit 18 19 .486 — Chicago 17 19 .472 ½ Kansas City 17 19 .472 ½ Minnesota 16 20 .444 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 18 17 .514 — Seattle 17 20 .459 2 Texas 16 19 .457 2 Houston 15 22 .405 4 Los Angeles 14 23 .378 5

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 11 .703 — Miami 16 20 .444 9½ Philadelphia 16 20 .444 9½ Washington 16 20 .444 9½ New York 13 22 .371 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 24 12 .667 — St. Louis 21 14 .600 2½ Cincinnati 20 16 .556 4 Milwaukee 18 16 .529 5 Pittsburgh 19 17 .528 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 14 .611 — San Diego 21 14 .600 ½ Arizona 17 17 .500 4 Colorado 14 22 .389 8 San Francisco 14 22 .389 8

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Boston 10, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1

Minnesota 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 9, Miami 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Corbin 1-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Gray 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 1, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 1

Minnesota 11, Washington 3

Baltimore 9, Miami 7

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at San Francisco (Houser 0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 2-1) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-3), 9:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-2) at Arizona (Soroka 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

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