Bulls hire Stephen Mervis and Acie Law IV for new-look front office

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have hired Stephen Mervis and Acie Law IV for the team’s revamped front office…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have hired Stephen Mervis and Acie Law IV for the team’s revamped front office under Bryson Graham.

The Bulls announced the additions on Tuesday. Mervis was hired as senior vice president of basketball operations and Law’s title is vice president of player personnel.

Graham took over as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations after he was hired this month. He spent this season as Atlanta’s senior vice president of basketball operations after a 15-year run in New Orleans’ front office.

Mervis’ responsibilities include salary cap strategy and analytics, and Law is responsible for the draft and scouting. Law, who appeared in 12 games for the Bulls during his four NBA seasons, also will be involved in “all player personnel matters,” according to the team’s release announcing the moves.

Chicago went 31-51 this season while missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. It has the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and one of the next big tasks for the front office is finding a coach to replace Billy Donovan.

Mervis spent the last 12 seasons with the Orlando Magic, most recently as assistant general manager.

Law was the director of player personnel for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He also worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder for three seasons from 2022-25, helping the team win the championship last year.

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