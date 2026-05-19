Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks, MLB Picks (May 19)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Securing guaranteed value is a fundamental strategy for any data-driven sports bettor. By using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, new users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.







This promotion equips new players with a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100, alongside a complimentary free pick. Maximizing this offer requires an initial $100 deposit, which instantly doubles your starting bankroll. Whether you are building parlay entries for today’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks contest at Madison Square Garden or targeting other NBA games this week, this new-user bonus provides an immediate mathematical edge right out of the gate.

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA

The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a two-part welcome offer explicitly designed for new Chalkboard customers. Creating an account and making a first deposit triggers a 100% deposit match up to $100. From an analytical perspective, this instantly doubles your initial bankroll, providing more capital to target favorable lines.

In addition to the matched funds, new users receive a highly valuable free pick. This specific feature lets you select a player to record more than 0.5 points—a statistical near-certainty that essentially serves as a guaranteed winning leg for your parlay entry. With the Cavaliers traveling to face the Knicks, you can seamlessly deploy your matched funds and 0.5-point free pick on tonight’s Eastern Conference clash. Please note that to qualify, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Cavaliers vs. Knicks

After securing your matched funds and free pick, you can begin constructing your NBA entries for tonight’s matchup. Madison Square Garden will feature several high-volume shooters, offering a wide array of markets to target.

Below is a look at the five players with the highest points over/under totals for tonight’s game, along with their assists and rebounds markets:

A closer look at these lines compared to season-long averages reveals a few high-value projections for your Chalkboard entries.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby presents a statistically favorable points market. His total sits at 16.5 points, yet he has averaged a robust 21.4 points per game this season. A nearly five-point differential between his projection and actual production strongly suggests that targeting the over on Anunoby’s points is a highly logical play.

On the opposing side, Cleveland’s James Harden holds a 19.5-point line. With a season average of 20.1 points per game, the underlying numbers lean slightly toward the over for the veteran guard. Conversely, his teammate Donovan Mitchell faces a steeper 26.5 points line. Because this total sits roughly a full point above his 25.6 points-per-game average, the math indicates a potential under.

Finally, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson faces an incredibly sharp market. His line is set at 27.5 points against a 27.4 points-per-game average. Given this razor-thin 0.1-point margin, selecting the over or under for Brunson is less about season averages and more dependent on how you project tonight’s game script and offensive pace.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus and capitalizing on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks action is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate your new-user offer:

Create an Account: Download the Chalkboard app or navigate to their web platform. Begin the registration process by providing standard personal information, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific code is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and select one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you must deposit at least $100.

Keep in mind that you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start with a smaller bankroll. Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of whatever amount you choose for your first transaction, up to the $100 limit.

Once your initial deposit processes, your matched bonus funds and 0.5-point free pick will be credited to your account, leaving you fully equipped to analyze the board and build data-backed entries for tonight’s NBA slate.