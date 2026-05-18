Brunson and the Knicks host Cleveland to begin Eastern Conference finals

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the Eastern Conference finals. New York went 2-1 against Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavaliers won the last regular season matchup 109-94 on Wednesday, Feb. 25 led by 23 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks.

The Knicks are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 9-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.5 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The Knicks’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 23.6 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 26.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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