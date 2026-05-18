Sykes leads Toronto against Phoenix after 38-point outing

Toronto Tempo (2-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-2, 1-2 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Toronto Tempo (2-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-2, 1-2 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the Phoenix Mercury after Brittney Sykes’ 38-point game in the Tempo’s 106-96 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Phoenix went 27-17 overall with a 15-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto hits the court for the fifth game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Los Angeles Sparks 106-96 in their last game.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

Tempo: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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