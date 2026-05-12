Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy suspended 6 games for slashing Sabres’ Zach Benson

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for the first six games of next season…

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for the first six games of next season for slashing Buffalo’s Zach Benson.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ruling Tuesday after holding an in-person hearing at league headquarters in New York on Monday. That gave senior VP of player safety George Parros and Co. the option to suspend McAvoy for six or more games.

McAvoy was ejected for his retaliatory two-handed slash to the right arm of Benson, who seconds earlier tripped him and sent him crashing into the boards. The league called it a “dangerous trip” that was penalized.

The incident came with under two minutes left in the Sabres’ series-clinching victory in the first round of the playoffs on May 1, with the Bruins on the verge of being eliminated.

This is McAvoy’s third career suspension.

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