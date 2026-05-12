Real Betis returns to Champions League after 20 years

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis is back in the Champions League after a 20-year absence. The Spanish club beat Elche…

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis is back in the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

The Spanish club beat Elche 2-1 at home in the Spanish league on Tuesday to seal fifth place and the final Champions League spot.

Betis last played in the Champions League in the 2005-06 season, when it finished third in its group behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

With two rounds remaining, Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis opened a seven-point gap to sixth-place Celta Vigo, which earlier Tuesday lost 3-2 to Levante at home.

Cucho Hernández put Betis ahead in the ninth minute and Pablo Fornals scored the winner in the 68th after Héctor Fort had equalized for Elche shortly before halftime.

Elche, which played a man down from the 49th after Léo Pétrot was sent off, stayed close to the relegation zone.

Levante moved to 16th place with its win over Vigo.

Also Tuesday, fourth-place Atletico Madrid won 2-1 at 11th-place Osasuna with goals from Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth. Atletico’s Marcos Llorente was sent off in the 79th.

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