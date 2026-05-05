British government eyes possible bid for Olympics in 2040s

LONDON (AP) — The British government wants to get the country “event ready” to potentially host another Olympics. Discussions are…

LONDON (AP) — The British government wants to get the country “event ready” to potentially host another Olympics.

Discussions are happening “about supporting potential bids” for the Olympics and Paralympics in the 2040s, as well as bids for the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup in the 2030s, according to an announcement Wednesday by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

“Initial work examining whether the UK could host the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the first time since London 2012 will assess key factors such as potential cost, socioeconomic benefit and any bid’s chance of success,” the statement read.

London has hosted the Summer Olympics three times, most recently in 2012.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said in the announcement that the government aims to “continue attracting the most prestigious events in sport.”

The next two Summer Olympics are set: Los Angeles is hosting in 2028 followed by Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

There’s a long list of countries interested in hosting the 2036 Games. It includes India, Qatar, Turkey, Hungary, Germany, and Chile.

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