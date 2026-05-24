Brian White, Thomas Müller combine for 7 goal contributions as Whitecaps top San Diego 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian White had two first-half goals and two second-half assists and Thomas Müller added three assists…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian White had two first-half goals and two second-half assists and Thomas Müller added three assists to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 4-2 victory over San Diego FC on Saturday night.

White staked the current and reigning Western Conference leaders to a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute with assists from Müller and Tristan Blackmon.

Vancouver took a 2-0 lead into halftime after White used assists from Jeevan Badwal and Kenji Cabrera to score his 10th goal of the season.

David Vazquez scored his third goal of the season and career to get San Diego within 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

White and Müller set up rookie Bruno Caicedo’s second goal for a 3-1 lead in the 67th minute after Caicedo subbed in for his eighth appearance four minutes earlier.

Luca Bombino was booked for a second yellow card five minutes later to leave San Diego short-handed.

White and Müller set up defender Ralph Priso for his first netter in four seasons for a three-goal advantage in the 75th minute. Priso entered the match one minute earlier.

Rookie Bryan Zamblé scored in the first minute of stoppage time for San Diego’s final goal. He has two goals in his first 132 minutes of play.

Anders Dreyer had assists on both San Diego goals to tie Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min for the league lead with nine.

White collected his first two assists of the season, while Müller has four to go along with four goals in 12 matches this season. Müller has 11 goals and seven assists in his first 19 appearances in the league.

Isaac Boehmer saved one shot in his first appearance this season for Vancouver (10-2-2).

Boehmer filled in for Yohei Takaoka, who was suspended for the match after picking up a red card in a 1-0 road loss to the Houston Dynamo last time out.

CJ Dos Santos finished with seven saves for San Diego (4-6-5) in his second start of the season.

Vancouver improves to 3-1-2 on the road, while San Diego falls to 3-3-3 at home.

Up next

The league takes a break for the FIFA World Cup and will return to action on July 16.

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