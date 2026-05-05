Brewers reliever Angel Zerpa to have season-ending elbow surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa will have season-ending ulnar collateral ligament…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa will have season-ending ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction in his left elbow next Monday.

Zerpa, who was acquired from Kansas City in a trade that sent outfielder Isaac Collins and right-hander Nick Mears to the Royals in December, was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA and two saves in 12 appearances. The 26-year-old lefty allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three outings.

Zerpa was placed on the 15-day injured list last week, retroactive to April 26.

His last outing came in the 10th inning of a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 25. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said catcher William Contreras noticed something was off and the Brewers removed Zerpa before the inning was over.

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