Brewers’ Misiorowski sets standard for velocity by a starter as he reaches 103 mph on 10 pitches

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski set a standard for velocity by a starting pitcher while keeping up his habit…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski set a standard for velocity by a starting pitcher while keeping up his habit of performing best in high-profile situations.

Misiorowski threw 10 pitches of at least 103 mph while striking out 11 over six dominant innings in the Brewers’ 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. He had three pitches of 103.6 mph, the highest velocity any starter has reached since Statcast tracking began in 2008.

The 24-year-old right-hander called it a top-three performance in his major league career, which started less than a year ago but already has plenty of highlights.

Misiorowski won head-to-head matchups with 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw as a rookie. He had a 1.50 ERA in three postseason appearances last year.

“It’s just adrenaline,” Misiorowski said. “That’s all it is. You start getting hyped up and you want to perform for your teammates behind you because they’re doing the same for me. That’s the whole goal.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has another perspective on why Misiorowski shines the brighest when the stakes seem highest.

“Miz is interested in being great,” Murphy said. “And he’s in that process of being great.”

Misiorowski shut down the highest-scoring team in the American League on Friday with one of the most remarkable performances of the Statcast era.

Starters had combined for three pitches of at least 103 mph since tracking started in 2008, including one by Misiorowski in his previous outing.

Before Friday, the fastest pitch thrown by a starter since 2008 was a 103.2 mph offering from Jordan Hicks on July 12, 2022. Misiorowski threw seven pitches that were at least that fast in the first two innings.

Misiorowski’s memorable outing followed a pregame chat with Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia, who was inducted into the Brewers’ Wall of Honor on Friday.

“CC’s the man,” Misiorowski said. “It’s really cool to meet a guy like that. He came in before (the game) and we got to really talk to him and pick his brain a little bit. It was fun.”

The discussion must have pumped Misiorowski up. He nearly opened the game with an immaculate inning.

Misiorowski struck out Trent Grisham and Ben Rice on three pitches each to start the game and got a quick 0-2 count on Aaron Judge, who took a ball before lining out to right fielder Sal Frelick.

“I had no clue,” Misiorowski said. “I got told in the dugout. I went back and looked. I thought (the ball) was close, but, ‘Oh, well.’ ”

All 10 of the pitches Misiorowski threw in the first inning went at least 102.4 mph. Yet he maintained his velocity well enough that he reached 103 mph in the fifth inning on his 71st pitch fo the night. He ended his night with consecutive strikeouts of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Murphy credited that improved endurance to the work Misiorowski has done between starts to build his strength. Murphy compared it to the adjustments a boxer must make when he goes from the three-round bouts in the amateur ranks to longer fights at the professional level.

Forty-one of the 95 pitches Misiorowski threw went 100 mph or higher, raising his season total to 193 in eight starts.

“I’m not real keen on the velo, whether it’s 100 or 103 or whatever,” Murphy said. “I just know if you don’t have your other stuff or don’t locate that in the zone or you’re throwing it just down the middle, these guys can time up a jet plane. It’s not just velo. There’s a lot more to it.”

Misiorowski’s results have been as impressive as his velocity.

He leads the major leagues with 70 strikeouts and is the first pitcher to have at least 70 through his first eight starts of a season since Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in 2023.

This was the second straight start in which Misiorowski held his opponent scoreless. He had thrown 43 pitches of at least 100 mph in his prior start while working 5 1/3 shutout innings in a 6-1 victory over Washington. Misiorowski hadn’t allowed a hit when he left that game due to a right hamstring cramp.

“It’s hard to believe that you’re going to see something you possibly haven’t, with how much baseball we play,” Brewers reliever Shane Drohan said. “But when he’s on the mound, it’s possible.”

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