Brewers, Cardinals game postponed due to inclement weather

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday was postponed due to…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 7. Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored for the first game of the split bill at 1:15 p.m.

The Cardinals announced they have pushed back their starting rotation. Andre Pallante, who was set to start on Tuesday, will take the mound in Wednesday’s game against the Brewers. Matthew Libertore and Michael McGreevy will start Thursday and Friday, respectively, as the Cardinals travel to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres.

The Brewers announced that Tuesday’s starter Brandon Sproat will start Wednesday’s game.

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