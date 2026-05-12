Allisha Gray scores 26, Angel Reese gets another double-double, and the Dream beat the Wings 77-72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 12 points and 16 rebounds for her 51st…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 12 points and 16 rebounds for her 51st career double-double, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Reese grabbed eight offensive rebounds — one more than Dallas had as a team. The 24-year-old Reese also had 14 rebounds in the opener on Saturday to become the second youngest WNBA player to reach 50 career double-doubles behind Tina Charles.

Jordin Canada had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rhyne Howard added 14 points for Atlanta (2-0), which only got five points from its bench players. Brionna Jones (right knee) did not play.

Canada sank a contested 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining to cap Atlanta’s 15-6 run to begin the fourth for a 73-65 lead.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (1-1) with 20 points. Paige Bueckers added 15 and Jessica Shepard had 12 points and eight rebounds. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, did not play due to a right knee injury.

Dallas led at halftime for the second straight game, something the Wings only did 14 times last season.

Up next

Atlanta plays its home opener at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA Hawks, on Sunday against Las Vegas.

Dallas continues a three-game homestand against Minnesota on Thursday

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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