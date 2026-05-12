Bailey Ober pitches his first career shutout, Buxton steals home as the Twins beat the Marlins 3-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bailey Ober threw a two-hitter for his first career shutout, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bailey Ober threw a two-hitter for his first career shutout, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in their series opener.

Byron Buxton stole home and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who have won three straight games.

Ober (4-2) threw 89 pitches in his third career complete game. He struck out seven, walked none and didn’t allow a hit after the fourth.

Ober pitched just the third complete game in the major leagues this year after a shutout by Miami’s Sandy Alcantara against the Chicago White Sox on April 1 and an eight-inning loss by Seattle’s George Kirby at Texas on April 7.

Eury Pérez (2-5) didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, when Trevor Larnach’s single moved Buxton to third to set up the double-steal.

Perez pitched six innings and allowed three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks and three hits. Reliever Josh Ekness walked three in the seventh inning.

Up next

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5, 6.92 ERA) will start on the mound for the Twins in the second game of the series Wednesday. Max Meyer (2-0, 2.79) will start for the Marlins.

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