Braves bring road win streak into game against the Rockies

Atlanta Braves (23-10, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-19, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 8:10…

Atlanta Braves (23-10, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (5-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -228, Rockies +187; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 7-7 record in home games and a 14-19 record overall. Rockies pitchers have a collective 4.29 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Atlanta is 11-4 on the road and 23-10 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston has a .320 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Mickey Moniak is 15 for 39 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 10 home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 16 for 39 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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