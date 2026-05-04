Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen, there is nothing better than finding a real edge on an NBA slate, especially when we’ve got a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. If you are tired of making simple bets and want a real chance at a nice pay day, sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55.

This exclusive welcome offer is strictly for new users: when you sign up and simply play $5, you will get $55 in lineups. Whether we are building our entries around tonight’s MSG showdown or saving those bonus funds to handicap any other NBA game this week, this Boom welcome offer is the smartest way to boost your bankroll right out of the gate.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Lineups

Before the 76ers and Knicks tip off, let’s make sure you are geared up with the best sign-up bonus on the board. Here is a quick breakdown of the current Boom promo code and what we’re getting with this new user offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, get $55 in lineups Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

If you’re an aspiring strategist looking to graduate from those basic picks and get in on tonight’s postseason basketball, this Boom welcome offer delivers incredible value. Available exclusively to new Boom customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state, this package is designed to give you instant firepower.

Forget about complicated, tiered bonuses. The mechanics here are simple: register for a new account, enter the promo code, and play just $5 to instantly receive your $55 in lineups. It arrives at the perfect time to attack tonight’s NBA slate, giving us the leverage we need to target specific player props and build highly profitable entries.

NBA Totals for Monday Night

Now, let’s talk strategy. When I am handicapping tonight’s board, I see a fantastic opportunity to key in on some of the league’s top scorers. We have a real chance to string together some winning lineups. Below is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/under props available for tonight’s matchups:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Joel Embiid New York Knicks 28.0 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.3 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 26.9 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 18.5 24.5

The spotlight tonight shines brightest at Madison Square Garden, where three of the slate’s highest projected scorers share the floor. Joel Embiid tops the morning line with a 27.5 points prop. He is currently averaging 28.0 points per game, though it is worth noting the 76ers have him listed as probable with a hip injury.

Embiid will be trading blows with Knicks star Jalen Brunson, whose 26.5 prop sits right on his 26.3 postseason average. Rounding out our Eastern Conference keys is Tyrese Maxey, who is putting up an impressive 26.9 points per game to easily justify his 25.5 line.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama draws a massive 27.5 over/under against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Interestingly, oddsmakers are expecting a breakout offensive performance here, setting his prop comfortably above his playoff average of 21.0 points per game.

On the flip side of that matchup, Anthony Edwards commands a 24.5 points line despite averaging 18.5 points per game so far this postseason. As a savvy punter, you must monitor his status closely before locking in any entries—the Timberwolves have listed Edwards as questionable with a knee issue.

How to Register with the Boom Promo Code

Getting your account set up before tonight’s MSG tip-off is quick and painless. To ensure you lock in this specific welcome offer, you must use Boom promo code WTOP55 during registration.

Let’s get this set up together so you can start chasing those bigger payouts with confidence. Follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register here . You will need to drop in your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity and create your profile. Apply the Promo Code: This is crucial—make sure promo code WTOP55 is entered so your account is officially flagged for the welcome offer. Make Your First Play: Use one of Boom’s secure payment methods to fund your account, then play your first $5.

That is all it takes. Because this exclusive offer revolves entirely around the “Play $5, get $55 in lineups” structure, there is no need to worry about maximizing a deposit match. Just play your $5, and Boom will arm you with $55 in lineups.