Betr Promo Code WTOP: Score $200 in No-Sweat Entries for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the New York Knicks prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena, we can unlock a generous welcome offer using the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to make your picks on Game 3.

Available exclusively for new users, this promotion hooks you up with two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries drops, you get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Whether we are building a slip for this specific Knicks-Cavaliers matchup or chasing a nice pay day on the Thunder-Spurs, this welcome bonus is the perfect way to step up your handicapping game with confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

Explaining the No-Sweat Entries

There is nothing better than having a little insurance when you are handicapping a tough NBA postseason matchup. The details of the Betr welcome offer are simple but incredibly valuable: you get two no-sweat entries to kick off your action. If either of your initial entries misses the mark, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, capped at $200 total. On top of that, new users also score a free pick to help build out those first slips.

This promotion arrives at the perfect time for tonight’s showdown. Just remember, to get in on this action, you must be a new Betr customer, meet the platform’s age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Use the Betr Promo Code for Game 3

Now that we have our Betr promo code applied, it is time to build a slip around tonight’s biggest stars. Moving beyond basic wagers and diving into player props is where we can find a real edge. Here are the seven guys in this matchup with the highest consensus over/under point props:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Donovan Mitchell 27.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 James Harden 18.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 OG Anunoby 14.5 Mikal Bridges 12.5

When I am deciding how to use those no-sweat entries, I always look closely at the 2025 postseason statistics to guide my picks.

For the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson sits with a consensus points prop of 26.5. Since he is averaging a stellar 27.6 points per game this postseason, the data tells us Brunson is a strong candidate to hit the over.

But the real sharp play might be OG Anunoby. His prop is set at just 14.5 points, yet he’s averaging 19.8 points per game over 10 postseason appearances. That makes his over a highly appealing target for our slips. On the flip side, Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 17.1 points per game, suggesting his 17.5-point prop could lean toward the under.

Looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell carries the highest total at 27.5. He is averaging 25.9 points this postseason, so taking the under looks like the mathematically safer play. Meanwhile, his teammates James Harden and Evan Mobley are both outperforming their morning lines. Harden is averaging 19.6 points against an 18.5 prop, and Mobley is dropping 16.7 points against his 15.5 total. We have got solid statistical backing to eye the over for both of these guys.

Guide to Sign Up with the Best Welcome Offer

Ready to chase those bigger payouts? Claiming this welcome offer before tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow my steps below to activate your two no-sweat entries:

Sign Up: Create a new account here . Register Your Information: You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity—think full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: This is the most crucial step. During registration or your initial deposit, make sure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to trigger your welcome bonus. Make Your First Entries: Once your account is funded, let’s build those first slips. This promotion applies to your first two entries, acting as two separate tokens with a maximum value of $100 each (giving you a $200 maximum bonus value). Get Betr Bucks if You Lose: Sweating a bet is infinitely easier when you have a safety net. If either of your first two qualifying entries loses, you will get your entry fee refunded in the form of Betr Bucks, up to the maximum total of $200.

Once your Betr Bucks hit your account, we can use them to build new entries on future NBA playoff games or any other sports markets.