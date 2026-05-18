Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of NBA postseason basketball—except maybe watching it with a nice pay day on the line. If you’re a new player looking to step up your game and get in on the action, you can sign up here with the Betr promo code WTOP for the showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

I’m always on the hunt for ways to give us an edge, and this welcome offer delivers. When you sign up before tip-off, you’ll score two no-sweat entries. If either of your entries misses the mark, you get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a maximum $200 total). Plus, they are throwing in a free pick to kick-start our predictions.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the Western Conference Finals

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer we can claim ahead of this massive NBA postseason matchup:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

This setup is a fantastic way to dip your toes into more sophisticated prop entries without the usual sweat. By using promo code WTOP, new customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state unlock a two-part safety net.

You get two no-sweat entries (up to $100 each), plus that bonus free pick. If our reads are wrong and an entry drops, Betr covers the loss by refunding the entry fee in Betr Bucks (up to $200 total). It’s a great way to swing for the fences on some juicy over/unders without completely risking your bankroll.

Projections for Game 1

Now, let’s get down to the real handicapping. Using those no-sweat entries means we can look past simple win/loss picks and dive right into the player totals. I’ve been running the numbers on tonight’s biggest stars, and I’m seeing some real chances to build a winning entry.

Here are the seven players with the highest consensus point total props for tonight’s game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Chet Holmgren 16.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Jalen Williams 13.5 Ajay Mitchell 12.5

When we compare these totals against what these guys are actually producing in the postseason, the data points to some massive opportunities.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the chalk with a heavy 30.5 point total. But he’s averaging 29.1 points this postseason, so I’m playing the data and taking the under. Instead, I’m keying in on his teammates for the over. Chet Holmgren (16.5 prop vs. 18.6 playoff average) is a great value, while Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell look like absolute steals. J-Dub’s line is sitting at just 13.5 despite averaging 20.5 points, and Mitchell is posting 18.8 points against a 12.5 prop.

On the Spurs’ side, the books have Victor Wembanyama at a hefty 25.5 points. Since he’s currently averaging 20.3 points per game, fading the chalk and taking the under looks like the smart play. Conversely, guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox both have highly beatable 15.5 totals. With Castle dropping 19.9 points per game and Fox contributing 18.8, these two are prime candidates to crush their overs. Grouping these data-backed picks together gives us a real shot at a serious payout tonight.

Betr Promo Code Guide: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a breeze. Just follow these steps to register your account and lock in those no-sweat entries: