Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Tonight

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New DFS users can unlock a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of the upcoming playoff clash between the Thunder and Spurs thanks to Betr. By registering for a new account using the Betr promo code WTOP, you secure two no-sweat entries—if either of your first two picks doesn’t pan out, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. This exclusive new-user promotion, which also includes a free pick, is the sharpest way to build a bankroll, whether you are targeting player props for tonight’s Eastern Time matchup between the Thunder and Spurs or analyzing other MLB games happening throughout the week.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for Thunder vs. Spurs Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

Offer Overview: Finding Value in the Welcome Bonus

The Betr promo code represents a prime opportunity for new users looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies in the upcoming NBA postseason showdown between Oklahoma City and San Antonio. We put a lot of stock in risk mitigation, and by signing up with code WTOP, new Betr customers secure two no-sweat entries to deploy on the platform. If either of your initial entries happens to fall short, Betr refunds your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to $200 total (distributed as two maximum tokens of $100).

As a savvy bonus to this welcome package, new users also receive a free pick to jumpstart their portfolio. To take advantage of this setup while finalizing your player prop entries for the Thunder vs. Spurs game, you must be a first-time Betr customer. Naturally, all players must meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates.

Thunder vs. Spurs Entries Tonight via Betr

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 Stephon Castle 17.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 Jalen Williams 12.5

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest point total at 30.5. While he dictates the offense with a massive 32.0% usage rate, his season average actually sits at 28.0 points per game, suggesting a statistical lean toward the under. On the flip side, the market is severely undervaluing his supporting cast. Chet Holmgren enters the contest averaging 16.2 points per game, making his consensus line of 13.5 points an incredibly appealing target for an over entry.

Looking at the Spurs’ side of the equation, Victor Wembanyama faces a lofty 26.5-point line. Given his season average of 22.9 points across 15 games, the data indicates that taking the under on the generational big man is the percentage play. Stephon Castle, however, presents a massive inefficiency to exploit. Castle is averaging a robust 19.5 points per game this year—two full points higher than his line of 17.5. Furthermore, De’Aaron Fox is listed with a prop of 14.5 points, yet he averages 17.4 points per game overall.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup is a streamlined process. To activate this exclusive promotion and secure your edge, follow these simple steps:

Download and Open the App: Navigate to the Betr app on your mobile device and initiate the sign-up process. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is strictly required to input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This ensures you are locked in for the full offer. Register Your Account: Create your new profile by submitting standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and location). This verifies your identity and eligibility. Make Your First Entries: With your account verified and funded, lock in your first entries. This promotion triggers up to $200 in total bonus value, credited as two separate $100 maximum no-sweat tokens.

Armed with your no-sweat tokens and your free pick, you can confidently build your entries for the Oklahoma City and San Antonio matchup or any other available markets. If either of your initial entries drops, Betr covers the loss by crediting your account with your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to $200 total. You can then leverage those Betr Bucks on future projections, keeping you active and competitive in the market all week long.