Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games (May 26)

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New users can take advantage of the Betr promo code WTOP to lock in a valuable $200 welcome bonus offer ahead of the upcoming NBA Western Conference Finals matchup between the Spurs and the Thunder. Designed exclusively for new players, this promotion grants you two no-sweat entries.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for Spurs vs. Thunder

Before the San Antonio and Oklahoma City stars take the floor, you need the right intel to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the current Betr offer available to new players:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

Extracting Value With the Betr Welcome Offer

Getting started with the Betr promo code gives you a fantastic analytical edge as you build your entries for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown. The core of this welcome offer arms new users with two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial picks doesn’t pan out, you will be refunded your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. On top of this no-sweat protection, new players are also rewarded with a free pick to help kickstart their action on the hardwood.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to first-time Betr customers. To qualify for the $200 in no-sweat entries and the complementary free pick, you must be creating a new account, meet your jurisdiction’s legal age requirements, and be physically present in a participating state where Betr operates.

How to Use Your Betr NBA Bonus on Spurs vs. Thunder

If you want to put your Betr bonus to work, player props are a great to target the game’s biggest stars. We look for value in the numbers, and below are the seven players with the highest point total props for tonight’s clash between the Spurs and Thunder:

Player Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 Devin Vassell 14.5

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest total on the board at 30.5 points. However, he is averaging 27.7 points per game so far this postseason. A similar trend appears for San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, whose 25.5-point prop sits slightly higher than his 23.1-point season average.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle currently holds a points prop of just 16.5, despite pouring in a team-second-best 19.2 points per game this playoff run. Veteran teammate De’Aaron Fox also sits with a favorable 15.5-point prop line, notably lower than the 18 points he has averaged per playoff contest.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your welcome offer before tip-off? Securing your bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your protected entries: