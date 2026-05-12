BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Wolves, Phils-Red Sox, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For new users looking to wager on the upcoming Game 5 showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, we’ve got a real chance to boost our bankrolls. By locking in the right BetMGM promo code here before tip-off, you can secure an incredible welcome offer tailored perfectly to your location.

For my fellow bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you get a “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer. For everyone else in participating US states, you have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager up to $1,500 in bonus bets. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to use these promos to our advantage.

BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 and WTOP150

Whether you’re keying these teams in a larger parlay or just sticking to a straight bet, here is exactly what you need to know about the current offers:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) WTOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) WTOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

Claim Your $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus Offer

As handicappers, we always want to find the best possible value, and these sign-up opportunities at BetMGM deliver exactly that. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your path is set: you must enter the code WTOP150 to activate the “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. I love this style of offer because it provides an immediate bankroll boost if your initial $10 wager on the game is successful.

For new players residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM hooks you up with their highly popular $1,500 first-bet offer using the code WTOP1500. This gives you the ultimate safety net. You can confidently back the Timberwolves or the Spurs, knowing that if your prediction falls short, your initial stake is refunded in bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s a perfect second chance to get right back into the NBA playoff action.

Preview for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. You can catch the national broadcast on NBC/Peacock. This high-stakes matchup is Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After four hard-fought games, both squads are desperate to seize control of the series.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Spread +10.5 (-114) -10.5 (-106) Moneyline +325 -418 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

When I’m handicapping a playoff game like this, I always look closely at the numbers behind the morning line. Right now, the San Antonio Spurs enter as significant home favorites, laying 10.5 points. The betting trends heavily support eating the chalk here: San Antonio is a stellar 15-5 (.750) straight up as a favorite over their last 20 games, and they’ve been covering the spread nicely, hitting in 6 of their last 9 home games (.667).

Offensively in these NBA playoffs, the Spurs have been dominant. They’re averaging 114.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 47% from the field and 56% from inside the arc.

On the flip side, the Minnesota Timberwolves are up against some seriously tough situational trends as the underdog. Minnesota is just 1-6 (.143) straight up on the road following a win, and they’ve struggled against the number in that same spot, going 1-4 (.200) against the spread over their last five games.

Through four games of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Timberwolves are putting up 105.3 points per contest but are struggling to match San Antonio’s elite efficiency, shooting just 42% overall and 35% from three-point land. If you’re eyeing the total points market, keep in mind that the Over has hit in three of the Spurs’ last four playoff games. I’m definitely factoring that into my personal card tonight!

BetMGM Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Claiming your sign-up offer before the Timberwolves and Spurs take the court is a breeze. I always tell folks not to overcomplicate it—just follow these simple steps to get started:

Sign Up: Head over to the BetMGM sportsbook platform here to create a new account. You’ll need to enter standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity securely. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During registration, input the exact promo code for your state. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV must use code WTOP150. Users in all other participating states should enter code WTOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once you’re verified, navigate over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate your offer. Place Your Bet: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game or any other NBA playoff market.

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