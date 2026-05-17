BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get Extended $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Cavs-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to get ready for tonight’s huge Game 7 between the Cavaliers and Pistons. Wager on the game with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location. Click here to register.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For Game 7

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons tip off, it is essential to understand the structural value of the available welcome offers. Your specific location dictates which promotion you can access. Here is a breakdown of the mechanics:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 17th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you are building a betting card for the playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, the BetMGM bonus code provides a highly strategic entry point. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, yielding a baseline return of $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.

For new users located in all other legal U.S. sports betting jurisdictions outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively issues the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion still offers significant utility, allowing bettors to place a big wager on this Cavaliers-Pistons postseason clash with the built-in insurance of a full bonus bet refund up to $1,500.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code TOP1500 On Cavs vs. Pistons

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +154 -190 Total Points Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

From a quantitative perspective, the Detroit Pistons operate as clear home favorites. Detroit carries a robust +4.6 postseason net rating into the contest and has established elite home-court metrics at Little Caesars Arena. Following a victory, the Pistons boast a 9-2 (.818) record at home over their last 11 such games. Offensively, they average 105.8 points per game at home during these playoffs, while their defense has limited opponents to an impressive 101.6 points per game. However, a deeper dive into recent variance shows the Detroit Pistons have struggled to cover the spread against quality opposition, going just 1-3 (.250) ATS against opponents with a winning record over their last four games.

Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive as moneyline underdogs, but their road offense warrants respect. Cleveland has generated 109.2 points per game on the road this postseason, underpinned by a 118.92 offensive efficiency rating and a collective 46% field goal percentage. The Cavaliers have demonstrated short-term resilience against elite defenses, posting a 3-1 (.750) ATS record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four games. Yet, zooming out exposes potential road regression: the Cleveland Cavaliers are just 1-5 (.167) ATS on the road against top-10 scoring defenses over their last six games. Game 5 of this series was their only road victory this postseason.

When projecting the totals, recent data strongly correlates with a high-scoring script. The Over has cashed in three of the last four games in this series.

Using The BetMGM Bonus Code On Sunday’s MLB Games

If your strategies highlight a sharper edge on the baseball diamond rather than the basketball court, this BetMGM welcome offer is fully applicable to Sunday’s Major League Baseball slate. Bettors scanning the MLB schedule for advantageous pitching matchups, actionable wOBA metrics, or favorable runline pricing can use the exact same promotional structure. Whether you are aiming to trigger the $150 in bonus bets or utilizing the $1,500 First Bet Offer to back a heavy moneyline favorite, applying a data-driven approach to Sunday’s MLB games provides another highly effective avenue for maximizing this sign-up bonus.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your welcome offer before placing a wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons requires a simple execution of the following steps: