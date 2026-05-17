BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get Extended $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Cavs-Pistons Game 7

Set up your new account using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to get ready for tonight’s huge Game 7 between the Cavaliers and Pistons. Wager on the game with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location. Click here to register.
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For Game 7
Before the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons tip off, it is essential to understand the structural value of the available welcome offers. Your specific location dictates which promotion you can access. Here is a breakdown of the mechanics:
|BetMGM Promo Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified
|May 17th, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
If you are building a betting card for the playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, the BetMGM bonus code provides a highly strategic entry point. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, yielding a baseline return of $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.
For new users located in all other legal U.S. sports betting jurisdictions outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively issues the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion still offers significant utility, allowing bettors to place a big wager on this Cavaliers-Pistons postseason clash with the built-in insurance of a full bonus bet refund up to $1,500.
BetMGM NBA Bonus Code TOP1500 On Cavs vs. Pistons
|Bet Type
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Detroit Pistons
|Spread
|+4.5 (-110)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+154
|-190
|Total Points
|Over 206.5 (-110)
|Under 206.5 (-110)
From a quantitative perspective, the Detroit Pistons operate as clear home favorites. Detroit carries a robust +4.6 postseason net rating into the contest and has established elite home-court metrics at Little Caesars Arena. Following a victory, the Pistons boast a 9-2 (.818) record at home over their last 11 such games. Offensively, they average 105.8 points per game at home during these playoffs, while their defense has limited opponents to an impressive 101.6 points per game. However, a deeper dive into recent variance shows the Detroit Pistons have struggled to cover the spread against quality opposition, going just 1-3 (.250) ATS against opponents with a winning record over their last four games.
Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive as moneyline underdogs, but their road offense warrants respect. Cleveland has generated 109.2 points per game on the road this postseason, underpinned by a 118.92 offensive efficiency rating and a collective 46% field goal percentage. The Cavaliers have demonstrated short-term resilience against elite defenses, posting a 3-1 (.750) ATS record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four games. Yet, zooming out exposes potential road regression: the Cleveland Cavaliers are just 1-5 (.167) ATS on the road against top-10 scoring defenses over their last six games. Game 5 of this series was their only road victory this postseason.
When projecting the totals, recent data strongly correlates with a high-scoring script. The Over has cashed in three of the last four games in this series.
Using The BetMGM Bonus Code On Sunday’s MLB Games
If your strategies highlight a sharper edge on the baseball diamond rather than the basketball court, this BetMGM welcome offer is fully applicable to Sunday’s Major League Baseball slate. Bettors scanning the MLB schedule for advantageous pitching matchups, actionable wOBA metrics, or favorable runline pricing can use the exact same promotional structure. Whether you are aiming to trigger the $150 in bonus bets or utilizing the $1,500 First Bet Offer to back a heavy moneyline favorite, applying a data-driven approach to Sunday’s MLB games provides another highly effective avenue for maximizing this sign-up bonus.
Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Securing your welcome offer before placing a wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons requires a simple execution of the following steps:
- Create an Account: Click here to initiate registration. You must verify your identity by providing standard credentials, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and the last four digits of your SSN.
- Enter the Bonus Code: Input the appropriate promo code TOP1500 to secure the offer you qualify for.
- Make a Deposit: Access the cashier section of your newly verified account. You must complete a minimum initial deposit of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment processors (such as PayPal, online banking, or a credit/debit card) to activate the promotion.
- Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets, isolate the game line or player prop for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, and lock in your qualifying wager.