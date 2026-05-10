BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Offer For Knicks-Sixers, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy day ahead of us in the NBA and NHL postseasons, you can register with the latest BetMGM promo code TOP1500 offer to capitalize on the action. Click here to redeem a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

Before making your initial wager, ensure you are geared up with the correct sportsbook offer. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two distinct sign-up bonuses.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 10, 2026 Offers Verified By WTOP

If you are analyzing the board for the upcoming Knicks and 76ers matchup, BetMGM has two distinct welcome offers to leverage. Bettors registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a high-value promotion: simply place a $10 wager on the game, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet is a winner.

For sports bettors located in all other participating US states outside of those four, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion provides structural insurance on your first wager. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Promo Code Tonight

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers Spread: NYK -1.5 (-105) | PHI +1.5 (-115) Moneyline: NYK -120 | PHI +100 Total: O/U 213.5

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Spread: SAS -4.5 (-115) | MIN +4.5 (-105) Moneyline: SAS -190 | MIN +155 Total: O/U 218.5



The New York Knicks enter tonight’s matchup as slight road favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers. The underlying metrics support this line, as New York boasts a 6.4 Net Rating. Jalen Brunson anchors their efficient offense, averaging 28 points and 6.1 assists per playoff game. Conversely, the 76ers will defend their home floor behind Tyrese Maxey (24.4 PPG, 6.1 APG) and Joel Embiid (24.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG). Philadelphia has recorded a subpar 46.1% total rebound percentage in the postseason, creating a statistical vulnerability the Knicks are positioned to exploit on the glass.

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio carries a massive 8.4 Net Rating and has covered the spread in four of their last five games. Victor Wembanyama continues to heavily alter defensive metrics, averaging 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and a staggering 5 blocks per game in this run. Minnesota leans on the production of Anthony Edwards (19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds), but the Timberwolves are currently allowing 110.6 opponent points per playoff game. They must tighten their defensive rotations to slow down the surging Spurs.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action Tonight

If you prefer to leverage your BetMGM promo code on the ice, today’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features two notable matchups to target:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Bettors can apply either the $150 bonus or the $1,500 first-bet offer to these NHL playoff games, utilizing the same approach applied to the NBA markets.

Redeem Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s games? Activating your preferred BetMGM offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process.

First, create and register a new account here. During registration, you must provide standard personal information to accurately verify your identity and geographic location. As you sign up, ensure you enter the code TOP1500 to unlock the offer you qualify for.

Once your account is set up and the appropriate code is applied, the final step is to make a deposit. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the promotion. After your account is funded, navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and place your first calculated wager.