BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

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New players looking to extract maximum value from the NBA betting markets can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer in time for Game 6 tonight between the Thunder and the Spurs. The BetMGM promo code TOP1500 allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins, alongside a $1,500 first-bet offer. For users from all other legal online sports betting states, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet for the upcoming Thunder vs. Spurs matchup and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.







It is never too early to look at the angles for this pivotal postseason matchup. By claiming this welcome offer here ahead of the next NBA game, you give yourself a distinct analytical edge.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

When gearing up to wager on the upcoming clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, new players can take advantage of exclusive regional promotions to build their bankroll. For users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a high-upside bet-and-get opportunity. Simply place a qualifying $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future matchups, giving you extra capital to target longshot futures prices.

It goes without saying that minimizing risk is crucial for long-term bettors. For sports fans residing in all other eligible US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the BetMGM promo code provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion provides an excellent safety net for your opening wager on the Thunder or Spurs. If your initial bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, ensuring you stay in the action as the postseason unfolds.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Thunder vs Spurs Tonight

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 08:30 PM ET, with massive postseason implications on the line as the Thunder are currently up 3-2 in the series.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -161 Total Points Over 218.5 (-115) Under 218.5 (-105)

Odds as of May 28, 2026 from BetMGM odds.

This Western Conference Finals series has featured tight margins and high-level execution from both sides, creating a fascinating landscape for value bettors. Offensively, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a slight edge in scoring throughout the series, averaging 113.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. The San Antonio Spurs are right on their heels, putting up 112.0 points per game while shooting 42 percent overall.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and start betting with an edge: