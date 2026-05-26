BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Showdown

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The BetMGM promo code TOP1500 new user welcome offer provides an exciting way to get in on the NBA action for the upcoming Game 5 matchup between the Spurs and Thunder here.

New users betting from MI, NJ, PA, and WV can secure $150 in bonus bets by simply wagering $10 on a winning bet, along with a $1,500 First-Bet Offer. For new players in all other legal online sports betting states, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a $1,500 First-Bet Offer, allowing you to wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet and receive it back in bonus bets if your wager loses.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs

Before diving into the futures prices or locking in your wagers for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, review the welcome offers available in your region. It goes without saying that securing the right promo is the first step in finding true betting value.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

When utilizing the BetMGM promo code for the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup, the specific value you extract depends on your location. For new sports bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a highly rewarding “bet $10, get a $150 bonus” offer. To claim this promotion, users simply need to register, make a deposit, and place a $10 wager on the game. If that initial qualifying bet wins, BetMGM will credit the account with an additional $150 in bonus bets to use on future matchups or series longshots.

For new customers residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the active BetMGM promo code TOP1500 unlocks a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion is designed to provide a safety net for your first NBA Postseason wager. You can comfortably place your initial bet on either San Antonio or Oklahoma City knowing that if the wager loses, BetMGM will refund 100% of your initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. It does stand to reason that this is an excellent tool for taking a calculated risk on an underdog.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Spurs vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2026, at 08:30 PM EDT. This high-stakes matchup marks a crucial point in the Western Conference Finals, as the series is currently tied up 2-2 heading into this game tonight.

Spurs vs Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -189 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 26, 2026 from BetMGM

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter as the betting favorites, and they have performed well against the spread recently, going 5-3 (.625) ATS over their last eight games and 3-1 (.750) ATS at home over their last four. Additionally, the over has hit in eight of the Thunder’s last 10 home games.

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Activating your exclusive BetMGM welcome offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game is a straightforward process. To get started, new users will need to create and register a new BetMGM sportsbook account. During sign-up, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you are legally eligible to wager in your state.

As you complete the registration form, it is crucial to enter the specific promo code that applies to your location:

Promo Code TOP150: Use this code if you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to opt into the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus” promotion.

Use this code if you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to opt into the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus” promotion. Promo Code TOP1500: Use this code if you are located in any other legal BetMGM sports betting state to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is verified and the appropriate promo code is applied, the final step is to fund your account. You must make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. After completing this qualifying deposit, your offer will be fully activated, allowing you to place your wager on this thrilling NBA Postseason matchup.