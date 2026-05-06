BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, Timberwolves-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and unlock a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer to use for all of tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Click here to unlock the offer you are eligible for.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Details

Before analyzing tonight’s matchups, here is a breakdown of the structural details for the current welcome offers:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed On May 6th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

The mechanics of this BetMGM promo code are designed to either mitigate early risk or amplify initial returns. For users located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, deploying the code TOP1500 unlocks a conditional baseline: bet $10 on a preferred market, such as the 76ers-Knicks matchup, and receive $150 in bonus bets if the ticket cashes. This is a highly efficient way to build a bankroll with minimal upfront capital.

For bettors residing in all other participating markets outside of those four states, the code TOP1500 triggers a $1,500 First Bet Offer. This operates as loss protection. If your first wager on tonight’s NBA slate happens to lose, BetMGM refunds the exact stake—capping at a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This allows you to aggressively target a market, knowing a loss results in a reset rather than a depleted account.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code For NBA Wednesday Matchups

To accurately project value for tonight’s slate, let us look at the baseline odds and performance metrics driving the lines:

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-118) | 76ers +7.5 (-102) Moneyline: Knicks -300 | 76ers +240 Total (O/U): 216.5

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs Spread: Spurs -10.5 (-105) | Timberwolves +10.5 (-115) Moneyline: Spurs -425 | Timberwolves +320 Total (O/U): 217.5



Tonight’s primary focus is the Eastern Conference matchup at Madison Square Garden. The data supports New York as a 7.5-point favorite. Their offensive production is operating at a high clip, generating 120.6 points per playoff game. This output is heavily dependent on Jalen Brunson’s usage rate; he is currently posting 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per contest. Conversely, Philadelphia relies on Tyrese Maxey to counter that volume. Maxey’s 25.1 points and 6 assists per game indicate he has the statistical profile needed to keep the Sixers competitive against the spread.

In the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are heavy home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the underlying metrics point directly to Victor Wembanyama’s interior dominance. Wembanyama is anchoring the paint with an astronomical 5.6 blocks per game, significantly suppressing opponent rim efficiency, alongside his 19 points and 10 rebounds per game in these playoffs. For Minnesota to cover the 10.5-point spread or threaten the moneyline upset, Anthony Edwards will need to bypass that elite rim protection to at least hit his baseline averages of 18.4 points and 6 rebounds per playoff game.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA offers high-volume scoring projections, bettors can also find leverage on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff action features two distinct matchups for those looking to apply their BetMGM promo code to different markets:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Whether you are targeting a heavy moneyline favorite like Vegas or searching for under-the-radar expected value on player props in the Canadiens-Sabres matchup, the structural safety of the $1,500 First Bet Offer or the low-risk entry of the $150 bonus offer translates perfectly to postseason hockey.

Secure Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

The onboarding process is streamlined, allowing bettors to transition from registration to market analysis without unnecessary friction. Follow these steps to properly activate the offer before tip-off: