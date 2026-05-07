BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 gives you the chance to lock in one of two welcome offers in time for tonight’s big Cavaliers vs. Pistons playoff matchup and more. Click here to lock in a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer before tip.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Details

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 7 Information Verified By WTOP

If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get the “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is graded as a winner.

For sports fans residing in all other US states where BetMGM legally operates, the promotion is streamlined directly to the $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows players to place a substantial initial wager on this pivotal playoff matchup, equipped with the safety net that a loss will trigger a matching refund in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code On Cavs vs. Pistons Tonight

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -160 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

From an analytical standpoint, the Detroit Pistons enter this contest backed by highly reliable betting trends. Over their last four games, Detroit is a profitable 3-1 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite and 3-1 ATS following a victory. They consistently cover the number against quality competition, beating the spread in three of their last four games against opponents with a winning record. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers are battling notable road woes. Cleveland is a rocky 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games when facing top 10 scoring defenses.

That specific split is a critical data point tonight, as Detroit’s defense has operated as an elite unit throughout the postseason. The Pistons have surrendered an exceptionally low 98.1 opponent points per game while holding opposing shooters to a 40.4% field goal percentage. Detroit’s stifling play yields a 99.5 defensive rating. Cleveland, carrying a +4.1 regular season net rating, will have to scheme up cleaner looks to penetrate Detroit’s defensive wall and avoid a 2-0 series deficit. Interestingly, the total has gone over in three of Cleveland’s last four games following a loss, suggesting the market expects them to push the pace offensively in a bounce-back spot.

Beyond the Hardwood: Hurricanes vs. Flyers And Today’s MLB Action

While the NBA playoffs dominate the primary betting handle, the BetMGM promo code is versatile. Tonight’s NHL slate features an Eastern Conference tilt between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers. Evaluating advanced on-ice metrics can help identify actionable value on the moneyline or a specific skater’s player prop.

Similarly, bettors can deploy their first-bet offer across today’s full slate of MLB games. Analyzing underlying metrics rather than surface-level stats is a good recipe for success.

Sign Up With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action is a logical, straightforward process. To extract this value, new users need to create and register an account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information to verify their identity.

During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Be sure to apply the code TOP1500 to get the offer you qualify for:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Get the $150 bonus offer.

Get the $150 bonus offer. Users in all other participating states: Unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. After your deposit clears, your account is activated and ready to place a qualifying initial wager on tonight’s sports slate.