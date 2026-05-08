BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA Playoff, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM promo code provides a highly strategic opportunity for basketball fans looking to wager on the upcoming playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. By utilizing this BetMGM promo code TOP1500, bettors from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can secure $150 in bonus bets if they place a winning $10 wager.







Alternatively, those in all other legal online sports betting states, can capitalize on a first-bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets up to $1,500. This tiered approach allows new BetMGM users to effectively manage risk and take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next pivotal NBA game.

BetMGM Promo Code for Knicks-76ers

When registering to bet on the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the analytical advantage of choosing between two distinct BetMGM welcome offers. The first option is a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which injects $150 in bonus bets directly into your account, provided your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For new users residing in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the sportsbook exclusively features the $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides fans across the country with a calculated safety net. If your first bet on the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers does not grade as a winner, you will receive your initial wager back in bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a secondary opportunity to capitalize on the NBA action.

Use BetMGM NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Bettors evaluating this matchup have plenty of compelling statistical trends to consider. The Philadelphia 76ers have been undeniably dominant on their home court recently, boasting an impressive 11-1 (.917) record as a favorite over their last 12 home games. They have also been a highly reliable metric for spread bettors, going 4-1 (.800) against the spread in the playoffs over their last five games, as well as 4-1 against opponents with winning records.

However, recent head-to-head history heavily favors the visitors; the New York Knicks have won their last four consecutive matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers. For those modeling the totals, the data points toward a lower-scoring environment. The over has only hit in one of the New York Knicks’ last eight road games as an underdog, making the under an analytically sound angle.

Statistically, the New York Knicks have commanded the offensive flow in this postseason series. They are averaging an elite 122.50 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 57% from the field. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia 76ers are averaging just 100.00 points per game on 43% shooting through the first two games. This disparity directly translates into broader postseason metrics, where the New York Knicks hold a dominant 18.7 Net Rating compared to the Philadelphia 76ers’ -7.5, giving bettors a clear, mathematical picture of New York’s per-possession superiority.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Promo Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow this process to establish your account and lock in your bonus: