Valkyries play the Sky on 4-game win streak

Chicago Sky (12-21, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-9, 9-6 Western Conference) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (12-21, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-9, 9-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago Sky.

The Valkyries are 13-4 on their home court. Golden State leads the WNBA giving up just 77.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Sky are 4-12 in road games. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Golden State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 14 the Sky won 69-63 led by 18 points from Rickea Jackson, while Gabby Williams scored 18 points for the Valkyries.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 92.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Kiah Stokes: day to day (neck).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Sydney Taylor: out (groin), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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