Mabrey leads Toronto against Dallas after 36-point game

Toronto Tempo (10-22, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (19-14, 8-8 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Toronto Tempo (10-22, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (19-14, 8-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo takes on the Dallas Wings after Marina Mabrey scored 36 points in the Tempo’s 107-95 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings have gone 9-6 in home games. Dallas is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tempo are 4-11 on the road. Toronto is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dallas averages 88.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 94.1 Toronto allows. Toronto averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dallas allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 108-95 on July 10. Paige Bueckers scored 34 points to help lead the Wings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mabrey is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tempo. Maria Conde is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 83.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Jessica Shepard: day to day (ankle), Azzi Fudd: day to day (knee), Alysha Clark: day to day (back).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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