Minnesota visits Portland following McBride’s 43-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (27-7, 17-2 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (13-19, 4-10 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (27-7, 17-2 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (13-19, 4-10 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Portland Fire after Kayla McBride scored 43 points in the Lynx’s 103-90 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Fire are 4-10 in conference games. Portland ranks third in the WNBA averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.6% from deep. Bridget Carleton leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 17-2. Minnesota is second in the WNBA with 22.1 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 6.0.

Portland makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Minnesota averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Portland allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Fire 101-93 in their last meeting on July 19. McBride led the Lynx with 24 points, and Carleton led the Fire with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleton is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Howard is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-6, averaging 93.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.2 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 98.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Teja Oblak: day to day (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Lynx: Chloe Bibby: day to day (personal), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.