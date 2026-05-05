BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 welcome offer to bet on games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more tonight. Get a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus here depending on your physical location.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: $1,500 Cavs vs. Pistons Bet

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 5 Information Verified By WTOP

Depending on your jurisdiction, BetMGM has structured two distinct welcome bonuses designed to maximize your initial expected value. If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM promo code TOP150 unlocks an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capture this value, place a $10 wager on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game or any other eligible market. If the bet grades as a winner, BetMGM immediately credits your account with $150 in bonus bets, effectively offering a 15-to-1 payout on your first successful play.

For new users operating in all other eligible U.S. states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 provides a critical safety net through a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion is an ideal risk-mitigation tool for building an initial bankroll during the NBA playoffs. If you place a wager on Cleveland, Detroit, or any other team and it loses, BetMGM refunds your entire staked amount in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Promo Code Tonight

Here is the complete odds board for tonight’s NBA postseason schedule:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons Moneyline: DET -150 / CLE +125 Spread: DET -3.5 / CLE +3.5 Total: O/U 215.5

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline: OKC -900 / LAL +600 Spread: OKC -15.5 / LAL +15.5 Total: O/U 214.5



The closer contest is projected take place in the Motor City. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points over the Cavaliers, a metric driven directly by an elite defensive unit stifling the competition. Detroit is holding opponents to a mere 97.7 raw points per game in the postseason, backed by a league-best 98.8 Defensive Rating (points allowed per 100 possessions).

On the offensive end, Cade Cunningham boasts a high usage rate, producing 32.4 points and 7.1 assists per game in this run. He will duel with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who paces the Cavaliers with 23.1 points per contest. Given Detroit’s stout defense and the fact that both teams carry positive Net Ratings into the matchup (Pistons +8.4, Cavaliers +4.1), the underlying data suggests a highly competitive, hard-fought Eastern Conference battle.

Capitalize on the Stanley Cup Playoffs And MLB Schedule

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolios beyond the hardwood can also apply this BetMGM promo code to alternative markets, like the Wild vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoff game. Additionally, users can utilize their welcome offer to target specific matchups or player props across today’s full slate of Major League Baseball games.

Sign Up For BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your selected welcome offer is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to verify your account and secure your bonus before tonight’s tip-off: