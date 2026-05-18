BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, new players can take advantage of an elite welcome offer to pad their bankrolls. Register here with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to win a bonus or place a hefty wager on the Western Conference Finals.

New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will score a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” offer to get the ball rolling. Meanwhile, new users in all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it fully refunded in bonus bets if they lose.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for the NBA Conference Finals

Whether you are placing your first straightforward wager on the spread or the moneyline, BetMGM has an enticing offer available. Having a solid safety net gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts later with confidence. Review the table below for the specific promo code and offer available in your location.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

Unlocking Your Welcome Offer

Let’s break down the details so we can get straight to the winning. For bettors looking to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, the BetMGM promo code unlocks fantastic, immediate value.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the decision is made for you: you must use the promo code TOP150. This locks you into the “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. It’s a straightforward, low-risk way to kick off your betting journey.

For new users residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding NY), BetMGM provides the robust $1,500 first-bet offer using the bonus code TOP1500. This promotion allows you to place your opening wager on either the Spurs or the Thunder with total peace of mind. If your initial prediction falls short, your stake is fully refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. Once we secure this foundational bankroll, we can start looking at more sophisticated plays—think of it like keying your favorite picks in an exotic exacta or trifecta, but on the hardwood!

Preview for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to tip off the highly anticipated Western Conference Finals. As both teams battle for a spot in the Finals, this opening contest sets the tone for the best-of-seven series, and it’s a perfect spot for our first wager.

Odds & Analysis for Game 1

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +192 -235 Total Points Over 219.5 (-113) Under 219.5 (-107)

When I sit down for my morning line handicapping, a few key trends immediately jump off the page. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Game 1 as solid home favorites. Betting trends suggest they are incredibly comfortable in this position, as the total has gone over in six of their last seven games when favored. Additionally, the Thunder have covered the spread in three of their last four home matchups (3-1 ATS, .750).

However, the San Antonio Spurs have thrived in hostile territory. Over their last five games, the Spurs boast a lucrative 4-1 (.800) record against the spread on the road, alongside a 4-1 ATS record against opponents with a winning record. If you are eyeing the totals market, note that the under has been the play for San Antonio lately—the over has failed to hit in each of the Spurs’ last seven road games when playing as an underdog.

Statistically, both teams bring formidable, well-rounded units to the floor. The Thunder hold a slight edge in overall efficiency this postseason with an estimated Net Rate of 17.6, though the Spurs are right behind them at 16.6. San Antonio’s defense has been particularly stifling, allowing a postseason-low Defensive Rate of 99.5 points per 100 possessions and holding opponents to just 40.5% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City relies on its own robust defense (106.7 Defensive Rate) and aggressive rebounding, snatching 51.8% of available boards compared to San Antonio’s 52.9%. This battle of elite net ratings promises a grueling, physical start to the Western Conference Finals.

How to Register with the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to get started before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off? Activating your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the game begins, and let’s cash some tickets together:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the specific promo code designated for your location to lock in your offer. If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use promo code TOP150. For users in all other eligible legal sports betting states, input code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as a debit card, PayPal, or bank transfer) in order to officially activate the offer. Place Your Bet: With your account funded and the promo code applied, navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your qualifying first wager on tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.

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