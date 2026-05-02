BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, NHL + MLB Games

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Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for a loaded Saturday across Game 7 between the Sixers vs. Celtics, along with a full MLB betting slate to dive into.







Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a promo to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins. Meanwhile, new users in all other legal online sports betting states have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Sixers vs. Celtics Game 7 Bonus

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip off, eligible bettors can secure a premium welcome offer to maximize their postseason exposure. The value here is undeniable. Below is a complete overview of the available bonus codes and offer details to get your portfolio started on the right foot:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2nd, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

We put a lot of stock in strategic bankroll management, and getting the right welcome offer is step one. If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes. This is a fantastic way to leverage a heavy favorite or take a calculated shot on a moneyline longshot.

Alternatively, users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of NY will receive a $1,500 First Bet Offer instead. This promotion is perfect for those looking to make a larger initial splash on this playoff showdown. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet; if the 76ers or Celtics fail to cover your prediction and the bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, effectively resetting your position.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Sixers vs Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Boston Celtics in a crucial 2025 postseason matchup on May 02, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT. Both teams have battled through six grueling games in this playoff series, and the futures prices for the Eastern Conference are heavily reliant on this outcome.

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +230 -286 Total Points Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 2, 2026, from BetMGM odds.

On the stat sheet, Boston has been highly efficient, recording a +4.4 net rating this series against the Sixers while averaging 107.7 points in the three games at home. Defensively, they have clamped down, allowing just 102.8 opponent points per game and an estimated 107.1 points per 100 possessions. But here is where we find the value: the Philadelphia 76ers are averaging exactly 102.8 points per game on the road this playoff series, winning two out of three games in Boston.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Sixers vs. Celtics

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and find your betting edge before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off on May 02, 2026: