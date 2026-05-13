BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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There is nothing better than sweating a deep NBA postseason run, especially when we have some house money to play with. By using the latest BetMGM promo codehere, new users can score a massive welcome offer ahead of the crucial matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.
If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get a straightforward “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus offer if your first bet wins. For those of us in all other legal online sports betting states, BetMGM has our backs with a massive $1,500 First-Bet Offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it doesn’t pan out.
BetMGM Promo Code for Game 5 in Detroit
Before we dive into our handicapping for tonight’s game, let’s make sure our bankrolls are properly funded. Whether you are laying the points with the Detroit Pistons at home or hoping the Cleveland Cavaliers can pull off a road upset, checking your local promo is step one. Review the table below to make sure you use the right code for your location:
BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus
BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 13, 2026
Breaking Down Your Welcome Offer
Let’s clear up exactly how these codes work so you can maximize your payout. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your welcome offer is locked in: you must use BetMGM promo code TOP150. All you have to do is place a $10 wager on the game. If your bet wins, you secure a sweet $150 in bonus bets. It is a fantastic way to boost your bankroll right out of the gate with a simple, low-risk wager.
For my friends in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, you get exclusive access to the $1,500 First-Bet Offer using the promo code TOP1500. I love using this type of safety net when chasing a nice pay day on a moneyline underdog or a well-crafted parlay.
It means you can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet, and if the basketball gods aren’t smiling on you and the bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets. We are in this together, and having that buffer keeps us in the game for the rest of the NBA playoffs.
Betting Preview for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons
This Eastern Conference Semifinals clash is exactly why we love the NBA playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into hostile territory at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, to take on the Detroit Pistons. With four games already in the books for this best-of-seven series, we are looking at a pivotal Round 2 showdown where both squads are desperate for an advantage. Tip-off is set for 8 pm ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
Spread
+4.5 (-119)
-4.5 (-101)
Moneyline
+150
-179
Total Points
Over 212.5 (-112)
Under 212.5 (-108)
When I look at the morning line and these current odds, home-court advantage jumps right off the page. The Detroit Pistons have been an absolute wagon at Little Caesars Arena, boasting a stellar 37-10 record there this season. They have also been a reliable play for us bettors in this exact spot, covering the spread in four of their last five games as a home favorite.
Offensively in this series, the Detroit Pistons are putting up 107.50 points per game with a season-long +4.3 estimated net rating. If you are eyeing the total points market, keep in mind that the over has cashed in 18 of the Detroit Pistons’ last 30 games.
On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers come in trying to shake off some ugly betting trends, even though they hold a solid 17-8 straight-up record over their last 25 games. Handicapping their road performance has been tricky lately; the Cleveland Cavaliers are 0-4 against the spread as road underdogs in their last four opportunities, and just 1-3 against the spread following a win.
Still, they are hanging tough in this second-round series, averaging 106.50 points per game with a +1.8 net rating for the season. Expect a gritty, tightly contested battle in the paint tonight.
BetMGM Promo Code Guide for New Customers
Ready to get some skin in the game? Setting up your BetMGM account before tip-off is quick and easy. I always tell new bettors to follow a clear game plan to ensure they don’t miss out on their bonus:
First, click here to register your new account. You will need to drop in some standard personal info—like your full name, date of birth, email, and home address—so the sportsbook can securely verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal betting state.
Here is the most critical part: as you complete registration, make sure you enter the correct bonus code. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, type in TOP150 to claim your Bet $10, Win $150 promo. If you are in any other participating state, enter TOP1500 to lock in your $1,500 First-Bet Offer.
Finally, make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, like online banking, PayPal, or a major credit card. Once your deposit clears, your offer is officially activated. You are now ready to place your first wager and enjoy a real chance at a solid payout on tonight’s NBA playoff action.
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