BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With plenty of exciting NBA and NHL postseason matchups tonight, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 equips you to bet on any game you are interested in. Get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 safety net when you click here and register a new account.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Details

For those analyzing the board for tonight’s NBA matchups, securing the correct promotional structure is a fundamental recipe for success. Below is a complete breakdown of the current offers available for new users based on geographic location.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promos Verified On May 4, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you are analyzing player props for the 76ers or projecting the Knicks’ offensive efficiency at Madison Square Garden tonight, BetMGM provides structural flexibility. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer acts as a low-risk entry point. To trigger this bonus, place a $10 wager on any eligible market—if your bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets to expand your bankroll for future wagers.

For sports bettors residing in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY), the exclusive $1,500 First-Bet offer provides high-leverage risk mitigation. This promotion permits an initial wager of up to $1,500. If the math does not go your way and the bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets, supplying a mathematical safety net as you navigate the playoff action.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Promo Code Tonight

Here is the statistical rundown and consensus odds for tonight’s NBA slate:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks Moneyline: Knicks -275 | 76ers +225 Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-110) | 76ers +7.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs Moneyline: Spurs -500 | Timberwolves +375 Spread: Spurs -11.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +11.5 (-110) Total: O/U 218.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden as 7.5-point favorites. The underlying metrics explain this spread: New York has a 6.4 regular season net rating compared to Philadelphia’s -0.1. New York’s offensive efficiency is heavily anchored by Jalen Brunson, who is producing 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per game this postseason. To counter this, the 76ers will rely on the high-usage tandem of Joel Embiid (28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists) and Tyrese Maxey (26.9 points) to close the efficiency gap and threaten for a road upset.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs profile as heavy 11.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama continues to produce astronomical peripheral stats, averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds, and an elite 4 blocks per playoff game. He faces Anthony Edwards, who paces the Timberwolves with 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, but is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out. From a team-metrics standpoint, the Spurs carry a robust 8.4 Net Rating into this matchup, while the Timberwolves must optimize their 3.1 Net Rating to successfully cover the large number.

Expand Your Edge: Stanley Cup Playoff Action

The utility of your BetMGM promo code extends beyond the hardwood and directly into the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply these welcome offers to key matchups on the ice. Applying a data-backed approach to moneyline or puck line wagers in these contests provides an alternative avenue to maximize your initial return on investment.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Ducks vs. Golden Knights

Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer and establishing your position ahead of tonight’s matchups is a highly streamlined process. Follow these instructional steps to secure your bonus: