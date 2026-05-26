BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and lock in one of two no-brainer welcome offers when you create a new account here. Place your initial wager on games like Spurs vs. Thunder tonight with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus depending on your physical location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer Details

BeTMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 Bonus New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 26th Promo Verified By WTOP

Depending on your registration state, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks distinct, highly lucrative welcome structures for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown. For sports bettors residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, signing up provides a “Bet $10, get $150 bonus” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply register a new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 wager.

If that qualifying bet wins, you are rewarded with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout.

For new users located in all other legal BetMGM states, the sportsbook provides a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder with an added layer of protection.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. By returning your initial risk as bonus capital, this offer ensures that a statistical variance on your first prediction will not eliminate you from the rest of the playoff action.

BetMGM Odds For Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -185 Total Points Over 216.5 (-115) Under 216.5 (-105)

From an analytical standpoint, the San Antonio Spurs have provided strong expected value when catching points, boasting a 4-1 (.800) record against the spread as an underdog over their last five games. Through the first four games of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs have successfully dictated the offensive pace, averaging 111.5 points per game while registering a dominant 12.6 Net Rating throughout the postseason. Consequently, the total has trended high, with the over hitting in eight of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 10 games.

Conversely, the Oklahoma City Thunder have proven equally reliable for bettors analyzing recent trends, going 5-3 (.625) against the spread over their last eight games and posting a highly efficient 3-1 (.750) against the spread mark at home over their last four. The Oklahoma City Thunder have matched their opponents closely in this series, generating 110.5 points per game while holding a 10.8 postseason Net Rating. Given that the over has also hit in eight of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s last 10 games played on their home floor, the data heavily points toward a high-efficiency environment with plenty of scoring opportunities.

Additional Betting Opportunities: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to leverage your data-driven edge on the baseball diamond, your BetMGM bonus code is fully applicable to today’s Major League Baseball action. Today’s MLB schedule features several intriguing matchups for bettors to target:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder game requires a quick and straightforward execution. Follow these instructional steps to activate the promotion and optimize your starting bankroll:

Register a New Account: Click here to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information—including your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number—to satisfy standard identity verification protocols. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, it is vital that you input the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your identity is verified, navigate to the cashier interface and deposit a minimum of $10. BetMGM supports a variety of secure transaction methods, including online banking, credit/debit cards, and approved e-wallets. Place Your Bet: With your account successfully funded and the designated bonus code applied, navigate to the NBA or MLB section and place your qualifying wager.

By executing these steps, your promotional offer will be fully activated, granting you enhanced leverage as the Western Conference Finals action unfolds.