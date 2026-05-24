BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, NHL Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Spurs is here, and by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Meanwhile, new users in all other legal U.S. states only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available to wager on this upcoming matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA

Whether we are backing the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road or the San Antonio Spurs at home, utilizing the right bonus code based on your location ensures you get the most out of your first wager. Here is a quick breakdown of exactly what you get when you sign up:

Who is Eligible: New BetMGM customers (21+).

New BetMGM customers (21+). Offer 1 (MI, NJ, PA, WV): Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.

Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. Offer 2 (All other eligible states): Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Promo Codes: TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) or TOP1500 (Other States).

Below is a detailed look at the current welcome offers and the corresponding BetMGM promo codes for this NBA matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Let’s break down how we can leverage these promos for a nice pay day.

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a specialized “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion for the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

To capitalize on this offer, new users simply need to register, make a deposit, and place a $10 wager on the game. If that initial qualifying bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit the account with an additional $150 in bonus bets alongside the standard cash payout.

For my friends residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding the aforementioned four states), you have access to a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer.

By using the appropriate BetMGM bonus code at sign-up, you can place your first wager on the Thunder or Spurs with an added layer of security.

If your inaugural bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This gives us a real chance to chase a bigger payout, knowing we have a second chance to stay in the action during the NBA postseason.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -128 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Bettors looking at the spread should note that the Oklahoma City Thunder have been highly reliable when catching points recently, going 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog over their last five games. Overall, the Thunder have covered the spread in five of their last seven contests.

When looking at the total points, the morning line and recent trends heavily point toward a high-scoring affair. The Over has hit in each of the last four matchups between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Furthermore, the Over has cashed in eight of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 10 games.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action? Activating your welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs is a straightforward process.

First, new users will need to create and register a BetMGM account. This step requires providing standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age requirements in your specific state.

During the sign-up process, it is absolutely critical to apply the correct promo code for your region so your offer is applied properly. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter the bonus code TOP150. Meanwhile, new users residing in all other eligible U.S. sports betting states should use the bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is fully registered and verified with the appropriate code, you must activate the offer by making a deposit. Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. After your account is funded, we’re completely set to place that first wager on the Thunder or Spurs with confidence.